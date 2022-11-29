Top seed Many Tigers are listed as underdogs in the semifinal round against St. James

The Many Tigers finished the season as the top team in Divison III Non-Select and are listed as underdogs in the semifinal round against St. James.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers finished the season as the top team in Divison III Non-Select and are listed as underdogs in the semifinal round against St. James on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Tigers have been the strong favorites to return to the dome, especially after beating Newman Haughton and Sam Houston.

As of late, it is not the case as St. James has been outscoring teams 89-62 while Many has only managed to outscore teams 35-7.

The defense has been the strong suit for the Tigers all year. They allowed their first touchdown last week for the first time since October 14 against Winnfield.

Head Coach Jess Curtis and Lineman Joseph Cryer said that they expect a good game on Friday.

“St. James is a very good football team,” said Curtis. “We will let them do the talking but at 7 p.m. on Friday, it will be game time.”

“Us being the underdog adds fuel to the fire,” said Cryer. ”We expect a physical game this week and it’s exciting.”

