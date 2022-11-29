Unrestrained Natchitoches man killed in crash; speed and impairment suspected

GOLDONNA, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was killed in a single vingle crash Monday night on Hwy 156, just east of Black Jack Road.

According to Louisiana State Police, Curtis Johnson, 33, was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 on Hwy 156 around 8 p.m. at high speed. For unknown reasons, he exited the road and struck a tree.

Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The Natchitoches Parish Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

LSP said that impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

