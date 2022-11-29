U.S. Coast Guard monitoring cleanup of oil spill near Black Bayou Bridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has confirmed an oil spill in the Black Bayou Bridge area.

Greg Langley with DEQ says the spill was reported on Nov. 28 around 3:06 p.m. by Martin Energy Services.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has recovered seven oiled pelicans and is establishing a rehab center, officials say.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is on-site to monitor the cleanup of the spill and that portions of the canal are currently closed for cleanup.

While officials are still working to get a full accounting of how much oil was spilled, the current estimate is about 64 barrels of used oil.

KPLC has reached out to Martin Energy Services for comment.

