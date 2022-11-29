U.S. Coast Guard monitoring cleanup of oil spill near Black Bayou Bridge

Black Bayou Bridge on La. 384 over the Intracoastal Waterway.
Black Bayou Bridge on La. 384 over the Intracoastal Waterway.(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has confirmed an oil spill in the Black Bayou Bridge area.

Greg Langley with DEQ says the spill was reported on Nov. 28 around 3:06 p.m. by Martin Energy Services.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has recovered seven oiled pelicans and is establishing a rehab center, officials say.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is on-site to monitor the cleanup of the spill and that portions of the canal are currently closed for cleanup.

While officials are still working to get a full accounting of how much oil was spilled, the current estimate is about 64 barrels of used oil.

KPLC has reached out to Martin Energy Services for comment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Coco & David Burns
Courtney Coco’s mom addresses killer in court: ‘I have zero mercy for you’
Severe weather closings and information
Cenla closures due to severe weather
James Bradley
APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
The Gun Shop burglary
APD: Vehicle crashes into gun shop; firearms stolen
Recent armed robberies has Alexandria businesses beefing up security

Latest News

Alexandria pay plan results could be delayed once again
Severe Weather Risk
FIRST ALERT: Storm system bringing possibility of tornadoes, hail, damaging winds for Cenla
David Anthony Burns, the man accused of killing Courtney Coco back in 2004, appeared in court...
David Anthony Burns sentenced to life in prison for Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco
Severe weather closings and information
Cenla closures due to severe weather
Alexandria residents urged to prepare for potential severe weather