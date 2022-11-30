APD seeking individuals for questioning

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a person wanted for questioning in regards to a current investigation, as well as the owner of a vehicle (see photo above).

If you have any information on the person seen in the above photo, or the owner of the vehicle, you are asked to contact APD Detective Division at 318-441-6460 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

