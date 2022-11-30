Big rig crashes on I-110 N; all lanes reopen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler crashed on I-110 North in Baton Rouge early Wednesday, Nov. 30, and the cab came to rest under the elevated portion of I-110 South.

It happened on I-110 North near the Government Street exit before 2:30 a.m. and caused road closures.

Traffic officials said all lanes have reopened on I-110 North at Government Street. Also, traffic is no longer being forced off at Government Street.

NEW UPDATE: ALL lanes are OPEN on I-110 NB at Government Street. However, the I-110 NB exit from I-10 EB, coming in from Port Allen on the bridge, remains closed. pic.twitter.com/LjjIoqoLnw — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) November 30, 2022

An 18-wheeler crashed on I-110 North near Government Street on Nov. 30, 2022. (WAFB)

It is not yet known if there were any injuries.

