Big rig crashes on I-110 N; all lanes reopen

An 18-wheeler crashed on I-110 North in Baton Rouge early Wednesday, Nov. 30, and the cab came to rest under the elevated portion of I-110 South.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
It happened on I-110 North near the Government Street exit before 2:30 a.m. and caused road closures.

Traffic officials said all lanes have reopened on I-110 North at Government Street. Also, traffic is no longer being forced off at Government Street.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries.

