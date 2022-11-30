Cottonport Christmas Festival still on despite safety concerns from police chief

CPD Chief says department won’t supply security for festival
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A four-day Christmas festival in the town of Cottonport is still expected to take place despite the Cottonport Police Department saying that they will not be providing security for the events.

On November 28, CPD Chief Jennifer Lofton sent a letter to the town’s mayor, William “Scotty” Scott III, and council members citing that they do not have enough staff members or police units for the Christmas on the Bayou Festival that begins with the lighting of the tree on Thursday, December 8.

Chief Lofton said her main public safety concern revolves around the Christmas Parade on the final day of the festival, which she said is supposed to close down parts of Hwy 29. She said in the letter that because of the limited staffing and equipment, she is unable to secure safety and block the highway.

As a result, the town has called a special meeting for Wednesday, November 30, to discuss security options from the police department for the Christmas parade.

