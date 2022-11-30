Historic meeting between Lt. Gov. Nungesser, French President Macron

BATON ROUGE, La. - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, marking a historic moment in the relationship between Louisiana and France. This occasion marks the first time since 1976 that a French head of state is visiting Louisiana. During President Macron’s visit, Lieutenant Governor Nungesser will discuss with him ways to further the development of the significant cultural ties between France and Louisiana. These ties are emphasized by Louisiana’s acceptance in 2018 to the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) as an observer member. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser will also discuss increasing French education in our state through our extensive immersion programs in schools and CODOFIL.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be able to meet with President Macron. The French language and culture have played a central role in Louisiana’s identity for centuries,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I’m excited to have this opportunity to discuss ways to further that role and strengthen our ties with a country that has left such a lasting mark on our state’s culture and history. Through his commitment to supporting the teaching of French in schools and our efforts to recruit French-speaking teachers for an immersion program in Louisiana, together we can better ensure future generations will always know the roots of one of the cultures that make this state a very unique place to live and visit.”

During his visit, President Macron will announce the creation of a Fund for the French Language, which will support the teaching of French in American schools. This fund will help enhance the educational efforts of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL). Through CODOFIL, the state of Louisiana and France entered into the France-Louisiana Cooperation Accords in 1968. The agreement, renewed every four years, provides a pathway for the support of French immersion programs in Louisiana classrooms and the Francophone culture, including preparing Louisiana students to become successful global citizens in the hospitality and tourism industry. Through the life of the accords, tens of thousands of Louisiana students have benefitted from French immersion classes supporting the redevelopment of this heritage language in our state.

France is an important partner to Louisiana in the travel and hospitality industry as well. France is one of the top five international markets of origin for visitors to Louisiana. Because of our cultural ties, the Louisiana Office of Tourism is very active in promoting the state across France. Recently, the Office of Tourism participated in a sales mission to Paris and Lyons.

Additionally, President Macron will sign a memorandum of understanding to create a position on the Governor’s Climate Initiatives Task Force and take walks through the French Quarter and Frenchman Street to experience one of Louisiana’s main cultural attractions, our music.

Copyright 2022 Office of the Louisiana Lieutenant Governor. All rights reserved.