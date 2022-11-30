LSU plummets in latest CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC) have dropped in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Tigers fell from No. 5 to No. 14 after a disappointing loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the regular season finale.

LSU will take on No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3. It will be the first time since 2001 that a three-loss team will play in the conference championship game. The last came in 2001 when the Tigers took on Tennessee, a game in which LSU pulled off a 31-20 upset.

The Tigers struggled to stop the Aggie running game, as they allowed 274 yards rushing and 429 yards of total offense.

Georgia enters Saturday’s game with one of the nation’s best rushing attacks, coming in at No. 23 in rushing yards per game at 203. Bulldog running back Kenny McIntosh leads the team in rushing with 654 yards and eight touchdowns.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and USC round out the top four.

