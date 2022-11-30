NPSO attempting to identify 2 accused of using deceased person’s credit card

(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2022
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying two people who are accused of using a deceased Natchitoches resident’s credit card.

NPSO said two males used the card to make purchases in Alexandria back in September.

Detectives believe both suspects have ties to the Natchitoches and Alexandria areas.

If you can identify these suspects, contact NPSO at 357-7811 or 352-6432.

