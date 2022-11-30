NSU Demons Guard Demarcus Sharp’s hot start helps the Demons to their best start since 2012

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons’ 5-2 start is the best since their 2012 season when they made the NCAA tournament.

One of those wins was against ranked opponent TCU.

The Demons escaped with a 64-63 win and one of the stars of the game was Guard Demarcus Sharp. He had 19 points in the game and grabbed five rebounds in the game.

Sharp played well through the week, averaging 21 points, five assists and three steals.

Sharp and Head Coach Corey Gipson said that they expect to see more as the season goes on.

“It feels good to accomplish player of the week,” said Sharp. “I know I can push myself to get player of the year, but it has to come with wins because winning is more important.”

“He realized that he is that dude,” said Gipson.”He is one of the best point guards in the country. People better wake up because he’s a bad man.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.