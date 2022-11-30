NSU Demons Guard Demarcus Sharp’s hot start helps the Demons to their best start since 2012

College Basketball
Northwestern State guard Demarcus Sharp (0) brings the ball up court against Texas Tech during...
Northwestern State guard Demarcus Sharp (0) brings the ball up court against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas.(Justin Rex | AP)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons’ 5-2 start is the best since their 2012 season when they made the NCAA tournament.

One of those wins was against ranked opponent TCU.

The Demons escaped with a 64-63 win and one of the stars of the game was Guard Demarcus Sharp. He had 19 points in the game and grabbed five rebounds in the game.

Sharp played well through the week, averaging 21 points, five assists and three steals.

Sharp and Head Coach Corey Gipson said that they expect to see more as the season goes on.

“It feels good to accomplish player of the week,” said Sharp. “I know I can push myself to get player of the year, but it has to come with wins because winning is more important.”

“He realized that he is that dude,” said Gipson.”He is one of the best point guards in the country. People better wake up because he’s a bad man.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Coco & David Burns
Courtney Coco’s mom addresses killer in court: ‘I have zero mercy for you’
Severe weather closings and information
Cenla closures due to severe weather
James Bradley
APD arrests suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
The Gun Shop burglary
APD: Vehicle crashes into gun shop; firearms stolen
Severe Weather Risk
FIRST ALERT: Storm system bringing possibility of tornadoes, hail, damaging winds for Cenla

Latest News

Top seed Many Tigers are listed as underdogs in the semifinal round against St. James
Top seed Many Tigers are listed as underdogs in the semifinal round against St. James
Menard's Justin Charles
Justin Charles resigns as Menard Head Football Coach
LCU Head Coach Drew Maddox talking to the team.
LCU Wildcats Head Coach Drew Maddox named co-coach of the year