NSU’s starting QB enters name in transfer portal

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - As the college football season is winding down, the transfer portal is only heating up.

On Tuesday, Northwestern State’s Zachary Clement officially announced that he would be entering his name into the portal.

After the team started the season 0-3, the Demons turned to Clement as their starting quarterback who won his first two games including orchestrating a game-winning drive against Nicholls St. Clement would go on to lead the Demons to their first 4-0 start in conference play since 1988.

The Demons went 4-4 in the eight games the sophomore from Broussard, La started.

Clement threw for 2,498 yards and 19 touchdowns with 13 INTs, while adding 303 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Since entering the portal, Clement has already received offers from Eastern Illinois and McNeese St.

