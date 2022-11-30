Tips to keep Christmas trees a safe part of the holiday tradition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LSU Agricultural Center has some tips on how to keep Christmas trees a safe part of the holidays.

First, measure the area where you will place the tree to make sure you don’t buy a tree that’s too large.

Next, elect a tree based on freshness. Freshness is checked by inspecting the flexibility of the branches. Also, check for any large dead spots around the tree that cannot be concealed.

Once you make the choice and bring the tree home, you should make a cut straight across the base of the trunk about 1/4 inch above the bottom and get it in water as soon as possible.

Lastly, before repurposing or disposing of a tree, be sure to remove all lights and decorations.

