2 ex-south Louisiana officials get a year for buying votes

(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two former officials in south Louisiana have been sentenced to a year in prison as part of a scheme to pay voters during a federal election, authorities said.

Jerry Trabona, 73, the former police chief in Amite City, and Kristian Hart, 50, a former councilmember, pleaded guilty in July to violating federal election laws, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Wednesday.

Trabona was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Trabona and Hart agreed to pay — or offer to pay — Tangipahoa Parish voters to cast ballots during the 2016 primary election and the 2016 general election, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial. Each was a candidate in those elections, officials said. Their vote-buying scheme included soliciting and hiring people to identify potential voters, transporting them to the polls and either paying or making promises of payment to voters.

A co-conspirator, Sidney Smith, 69, also of Amite City, paid voters with money provided by Trabona and Hart in the 2016 election, federal prosecutors said. He was sentenced to four months in prison for his role in the scheme.

Calvin Batiste and Louis Ruffino, who previously pleaded guilty for their involvement in the scheme, are awaiting sentencing, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
Lacy Jordan and Taurus McQuarn-Walker
Lacy Jordan receives probation for Jan. 2020 vehicle accident that killed man on bike
APD seeking individuals for questioning
APD seeking individuals for questioning
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
NPSO attempting to identify 2 accused of using deceased person’s credit card

Latest News

EXPLAINED: Confusion over runoff in Lecompte alder race
The Hotel Bentley is beginning to look a lot like Christmas
Students at Peabody Magnet High School participate in career day
Multiple Fort Polk soldiers arrested after two women drugged, raped by five men