Accused rapist plea date set for January 2023

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 1, counsel in the case of a 20-year-old Woodworth man accused of sexual assault and rape for incidents reportedly having happened in 2021 entered a joint motion to set both a plea and trial date for next year.

Jacob Michot’s plea date is set for Jan. 12, 2023. If the plea does not occur on that date, the matter will go to trial on Feb. 27, 2023.

Michot has been formally indicted on a charge of third-degree rape and five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Other charges waiting to go before a grand jury include a second-degree rape charge, a third-degree rape charge and, most recently, a charge of possession of pornography involving a juvenile. There is no word yet on if these pending counts will go before a grand jury.

Michot is currently being held without bond on a contempt of court charge in the Rapides Parish jail, after leaving a court-ordered Adult and Teen Challenge program in San Antonio, Texas, without permission in July and then failing to appear in court.

Additionally, in August, a civil lawsuit was filed against Michot in the Rapides Parish Courthouse by one of his alleged victims. The lawsuit also names Michot’s parents and their home insurance company as defendants.

Michot is represented by George Higgins. Christopher Bowman was originally prosecuting the case for the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, but after taking a prosecuting job in another parish, the case has since been taken over by Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall. Judge Greg Beard is presiding over the case.

