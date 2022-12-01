‘All-clear’ given after ammonia leak at CF Industries in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An ammonia leak at the CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville on Thursday, Dec. 1, prompted several road closures and a school to evacuate, officials said.

The plant is located on LA 3089 near the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville. Officials gave the “all-clear” and opened all roadways shortly before noon.

In a statement, CF Industries confirmed the incident happened at its ammonia storage loading area onsite around 6:30 a.m. No injuries were reported and an investigation will be conducted by the company. Read the entire message below:

At approximately 6:30 am CT on Thursday, December 1, 2022, the facility experienced an ammonia release in an ammonia storage loading area onsite. Work to contain the release began immediately and the release was fully halted at approximately 11:40 am CT. No injuries were reported related to the incident. Local officials have lifted the precautionary shelter-in-place order for those who were at Donaldsonville Primary School. Air monitoring by CF Industries personnel did not detect any levels of ammonia at the school during the incident. Roads surrounding the facility have been reopened. “Our primary focus is always on the safety of our employees, our neighbors and the environment,” said Morris Johnson, general manager, Donaldsonville Complex. “CF Industries will continue to work with local officials to provide any additional updates on the incident as warranted.” All appropriate local emergency response and government officials were notified of the incident. An investigation will be conducted by the company in cooperation with appropriate authorities.

Students at Ascension Catholic High School were advised to shelter in place, the school said.

In addition, Donaldsonville Primary School announced its students and staff were sent to the Lowery Elementary/Middle School campus until the incident cleared up.

Read the full statement below:

Just before noon, school officials said there would be an early dismissal at 1 p.m. because of the leak.

The CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville has an ammonia leak on Thursday, Dec. 1. (WAFB)

