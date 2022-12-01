‘All-clear’ given after ammonia leak at CF Industries in Donaldsonville

An ammonia leak at the CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville on Thursday, Dec. 1, prompted several road closures and a school to evacuate, officials said.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
An ammonia leak at the CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville on Thursday, Dec. 1, prompted several road closures and a school to evacuate, officials said.

The plant is located on LA 3089 near the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville. Officials gave the “all-clear” and opened all roadways shortly before noon.

In a statement, CF Industries confirmed the incident happened at its ammonia storage loading area onsite around 6:30 a.m. No injuries were reported and an investigation will be conducted by the company. Read the entire message below:

Students at Ascension Catholic High School were advised to shelter in place, the school said.

In addition, Donaldsonville Primary School announced its students and staff were sent to the Lowery Elementary/Middle School campus until the incident cleared up.

Read the full statement below:

Just before noon, school officials said there would be an early dismissal at 1 p.m. because of the leak.

The CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville has an ammonia leak on Thursday, Dec. 1.
The CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville has an ammonia leak on Thursday, Dec. 1.(WAFB)

