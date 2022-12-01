APD arrests suspects for attempted murder following Sneaker House incident

Cartier Green and Kennedy Green
Cartier Green and Kennedy Green(Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police arrested three people wanted in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Nov. 23 outside of the Sneaker House store.

No one was injured in this incident.

Cartier Green, 22, and Kennedy Green, 21, were arrested Wednesday night on four counts of attempted second degree murder.

Another suspect, Akyra McCoy, 18, was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Sneaker House
Sneaker House(KALB)

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

