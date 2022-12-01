APD looking for missing teen

James Reed
James Reed(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding James Reed, 15.

James is described as being about 5′8″ and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen around Sixth Street near the Fred Loop area.

If you have any information or know the location of James, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

