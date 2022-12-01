APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has released images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 29, in which a stolen vehicle crashed into the building.
If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspects, contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.
For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.