Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you know that there is $1,000,000,000 in unclaimed property at the Louisiana Department of Treasury?

Officials are trying to help you reconnect with lost or forgotten money in time for Christmas. One in six people have unclaimed property or cash owed back to you. The largest claim ever in La. is $2.3 million, which was a few years ago.

More than 1,500 calls came last year when WAFB did this story.

So how can you check to see if you have something?

Call 888-925-4127 starting at 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. You can also go to LaCashClaim.org .

