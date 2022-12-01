Courtyard Health and Racquet Club under new ownership, name change

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A staple in Cenla’s fitness scene is getting a bit of a makeover. The Courtyard Health and Racquet Club is under new ownership and has a new name. It is now known as “Beyond Fitness.”

The club originally opened in 1968, offering Cenla residents a complete gym experience, including racquetball courts, fitness classes, tanning beds and a juice bar.

However, since then the club has undergone little in the way of renovations and updates.

But co-owner Mike Floyd said that is all about to change. The health club will undergo a major facelift, adding a restaurant and on-site meal prepping, among other things.

He said this Cenla mainstay will be a gift, just in time for the holiday season.

“Especially with the new year coming up,” said Floyd. “The holidays are just over, and Thanksgiving meals are just getting discharged. You can come in and start losing all that fat, putting some health back on your bones. So, it is the perfect place to do that at, and we are going to renovate and freshen it up and provide the perfect spot for you to come do that in.”

Co-owner and CEO Mike Pridgeon has always had a passion for bodybuilding.

He wants Beyond Fitness to be a one stop shop for all methods that have been proven effective in the fitness world.

He said Beyond Fitness will promote holistic health, which means addressing the whole person, physically and mentally.

“What I want to do is encourage people to keep health and fitness as your core,” said Pridgeon. “When things start becoming difficult and when the adversity of life starts to throw you off. If you can focus on nutrition and fitness as a mainstay in your life, then the effects of those things seem to be much less.”

Beyond Fitness is not necessarily out with the old, in with the new. Owners said they want to modernize and build on a name that residents in Cenla have grown to trust.

