Former BR athlete, Mike Hollins, experiencing stomach pain during recovery from UVA shooting

Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being shot at the university.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - Former UHigh athlete and Baton Rouge native, Mike Hollins, continues his journey on the road to recovery after he was shot on the University of Virginia’s (UVA) campus last month.

Hollins was a part of a group of students from UVA returning to campus Sunday, Nov. 13, when a gunman opened fire on several people on a bus in a campus parking lot. Three players on UVA’s football team were killed. Hollins and another victim were injured in the shooting but survived.

The college student was hospitalized in the ICU after a bullet tore through his body.

Mike’s mom, Brenda Hollins, shared an update on his condition on Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“Hey Family, I’m asking for continued prayer for Mike, he’s dealing with continued stomach pain. Praying that the LORD eases his pain soon. LORD please hear my cry #touchhomLORD #7strong #GODisgood,” she wrote.

Hollins is expected to graduate sometime this month.

RELATED STORIES
Medical examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother says he is out of hospital following deadly UVA shooting
UVA admits failure to escalate disciplinary action against suspect prior to shooting
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
Lacy Jordan and Taurus McQuarn-Walker
Lacy Jordan receives probation for Jan. 2020 vehicle accident that killed man on bike
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
APD seeking individuals for questioning
APD seeking individuals for questioning
NPSO attempting to identify 2 accused of using deceased person’s credit card

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Courtyard Health and Racquet Club under new ownership, name change
Courtyard Health and Racquet Club under new ownership, name change
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast