The Hotel Bentley is beginning to look a lot like Christmas

By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Things at the Bentley are beginning to feel like the holiday season.

For the third year, the Bentley installed their holiday tree in the hotel’s lobby. The tree stands over 22 feet tall, bearing over 3,000 lights.

The hotel also set up an area to send holiday postcards, write letters to Santa and take family holiday photos.

Hotel owner Mike Jenkins dedicated this year’s tree to the memory of those in our area who were lost to violence.

“This year we wanted to dedicate this to Central Louisiana, for all the uncertain times we have in the United States with all the killings going on,” said Jenkins.

