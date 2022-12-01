Over a dozen stolen cars valued at $300K recovered from abandoned Algiers apartment complex

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over a dozen stolen cars valued at $300,000 were recently recovered from an abandoned Algiers apartment complex where they were kept in storage, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers say a tip given to Crimestoppers in the Greater New Orleans area sparked an investigation that has led detectives to identify David Darby, 40, of Texas, as a person of interest. Police say they began investigating the apartments when a tip was received that several people were living there without permission from the property owner. That’s when police say they found eight stolen vehicles on the grounds back in October.

Police say that the investigation continued into last month. On Nov. 22, they observed Darby driving a Ford F-250 pickup with Haley Smith, 41, of New Orleans, into the apartment complex. After a traffic stop, police say they were able to determine the truck was stolen in New Orleans and that Darby was also in possession of a stolen handgun. On the same day, police say they recovered eight more stolen vehicles, as well as two mobile homes.

Detectives say they have also linked Darby with a stolen 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle and a fully enclosed trailer that were last known to be in the area of Arts Street and Piety Street. The classic car and trailer have yet to be located.

As a result of the investigation, Darby was arrested for Theft of a Motor Vehicle (2 counts), Possession of Stolen Property valued at $25,000 or more (2 counts), Possession of Stolen Property valued between $5,000 and $25,000 (2 counts), Possession of Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number. Smith was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property valued between $5,000 and $25,000 (2 counts), Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, and Possession of Stolen Property valued less than $1,000.

Darby and Smith were booked into the Orleans Parish Jail. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111

