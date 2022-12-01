Second victim in downtown Covington homicide identified as longtime church worker

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish coroner in a press conference Thursday, Dec. 1 identified the second victim in the downtown Covington homicide as longtime church worker Ruth Prats.

Former priest Otis Young, 71, was identified earlier this week as the first victim. On Monday, Nov. 28, the bodies of Young and Prats were found burned beyond recognition behind a downtown Covington glass shop.

At the press conference Thursday, police offered few details surrounding the incident but say Young was at the home of Prats on the day of the attack.

Investigators say the suspect, Antonio Tyson, was riding his bike in the neighborhood that day and stopped to speak with the victims for a moment before riding off. Investigators say Tyson returned on foot and forced entry into Prats’ home.

Police say Young and Prats both died from blunt force injuries, but investigators declined to discuss the murder weapon or a potential motive at this time.

Tyson had no known affiliation with St. Peter’s Church where Prats worked and Young previously ministered, according to police.

