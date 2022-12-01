Students at Peabody Magnet High School participate in career day

By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Students at Peabody Magnet High School took a break from the classroom for career day Thursday morning.

Career day gives students an up-close look at different career paths and connects their classroom learning to the real world.

Community leaders, local universities and different branches of the military spent time with 11th and 12th grade students, sharing insights about their careers and the education and training for career success.

Twana Chestand, guidance counselor for junior and senior students, said career day is important because it helps students develop a plan beyond high school.

“If we can give them some type of resources that can transition into something after high school,” said Chestand. “Maybe then, they will be able to go and get a career or they will be able to get a job. Something they can do to take care of themselves and their families and maybe less likely to take those other negative alternative routes.”

Over 300 students participated in career day.

