Trash pickup in Beauregard Parish may be delayed

Delays in trash pickup.
Delays in trash pickup.(source: WMC Action News 5)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Some trash pickup is being delayed in Beauregard Parish, officials say.

Parish officials posted on Facebook that Waste Connections “has been unable to pick up trash on the regular scheduled days.”

Waste Connections is working to make provisions to collect trash at the earliest available date.

The parish is asking residents to leave their trash in the designated area for pickup.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
Lacy Jordan and Taurus McQuarn-Walker
Lacy Jordan receives probation for Jan. 2020 vehicle accident that killed man on bike
APD seeking individuals for questioning
APD seeking individuals for questioning
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
NPSO attempting to identify 2 accused of using deceased person’s credit card

Latest News

APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects
Jacob Michot
Accused rapist plea date set for January 2023
For the third year, the Bentley installed their holiday tree in the hotel's lobby.
The Hotel Bentley is beginning to look a lot like Christmas
Students at Peabody Magnet High School took a break from the classroom for career day Thursday...
Students at Peabody Magnet High School participate in career day
Houston River Fire Department was dispatched to assist Beauregard Fire District with a baghouse...
Baghouse catches fire at saw mill in Beauregard