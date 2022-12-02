CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter

(NO AUDIO) A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. (MacNamara family via WFSB)
By Kristina Russo, Dylan Fearon, Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.

Video of the incident was captured by a surveillance camera Friday morning.

“I was going out to get on the bus and a raccoon was there and tried to attack me,” said Rylee MacNamara of Ashford.

Rylee said she and her mother suffered some bite marks before her mother was able to yank the animal off her. The raccoon ran off into the woods after she threw it off.

“It was wrapping its arms around my leg,” she explained. “It really hurt.”

The family reported that both the mother and the girl went to the doctor’s office to get checked out.

There’s no word yet on if the animal was rabid.

State police said they responded to the incident to assist the animal control officer.

Animal control spent Friday morning in the woods trying to track down the animal, but it was nowhere to be found.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
Cartier Green and Kennedy Green
APD arrests suspects for attempted murder following Sneaker House incident
Five men were arrested for sexual assault. Top row: John Paul Bianzon, Cyrus Moises Labial,...
Multiple Fort Polk soldiers arrested after two women drugged, raped by five men
APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects
Lacy Jordan and Taurus McQuarn-Walker
Lacy Jordan receives probation for Jan. 2020 vehicle accident that killed man on bike

Latest News

Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
US player Pulisic cleared to play against Dutch in World Cup
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
To boost Georgia’s Warnock, Biden heads to Massachusetts
Betty Fay Wellan Lipsey and Joseph Lipsey, Jr.
Lipsey family donates $1,000,000 to support the Alexandria Museum of Art
Brenda and Mike Hollins
Former BR athlete Mike Hollins feeling better, honored by UVA athletics, spends time with family
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say