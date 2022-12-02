Cleco employees raise over $84,000 for Louisiana nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

PINEVILLE, La. – Cleco employees raised over $84,000 in 24 hours for 53 different nonprofit organizations across Louisiana, more than doubling their Giving Tuesday goal of $40,000.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement created in 2012 to encourage people to do good. The Tuesday following Thanksgiving is the day people and organizations all around the world come together to support causes they love through volunteerism, fundraising and more.

“We challenged all employees to come together on ‘Giving Tuesday’ to donate $40,000 to nonprofit organizations in Louisiana, and they exceeded this target,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “This collective act of generosity, which is just in time for the holiday season, demonstrates how much we believe in supporting the communities where we live, work and serve.”

Cleco is committed to supporting and strengthening neighborhoods within its 24-parish service area by facilitating employee donations. Focus areas for corporate giving include youth programs, health and wellness, low-income initiatives, diversity programs and employee-supported causes.

For more information about Cleco’s charitable giving or to request support for an organization, visit https://www.cleco.com/community/corporate-giving and click “Register your Cause.”

