Fort Polk releases more information on five soldiers arrested for sexual assault

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk on Friday released more information on the five U.S. Army Soldiers that were arrested last month in connection with an alleged sexual assault that happened on Nov. 24.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the five men drugged and raped two women in Rosepine.

Here’s what we know so far about the soldiers involved in this crime:

Spc. Johnpaul Bianzon, 29, an infantryman who entered the Army Oct. 1, 2020, was charged with one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of first-degree rape.

Pfc. Franzrobert Camentil, 20 an infantryman who entered the Army July 19, 2021, was charged with one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of first-degree rape.

Spc. Cyrusmoises Ranada, 24, an infantryman who entered the Army Jan. 5, 2021, was charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of first-degree rape.

Pfc. Ajjashery Jalnaiz, 24, an infantryman who entered the Army Jan. 5, 2021, was charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of first-degree rape.

Pfc. Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, an infantryman who entered the Army Oct. 9, 2021, was charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy and two counts of first-degree rape.

Five men were arrested for sexual assault. Top row: John Paul Bianzon, Cyrus Moises Labial, Ajjashery J. Flores. Bottom row: Franzrobert T. Camentil, Frinzdeivhid Ramit (VPSO)

The soldiers are being held at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office jail and bond has not yet been set. VPSO is conducting an ongoing investigation into this crime.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, one of the victims was acquainted with one of the men, who went to her residence in Rosepine on the night of Nov. 24. The man arrived with four other men, who were not known by the woman nor her roommate.

Both women shared with detectives that they drank alcohol that the men brought to their home, but said they felt unwell afterward and came close to losing consciousness. They said the alcohol effects seemed exaggerated and they believed there were some “illicit ingredients” mixed in the drinks.

VPSO investigators shared that once the women were incapacitated, all five men allegedly engaged in non-consensual sexual contact with the two victims.

Forensic testing was performed on the women, which found that each victim suffered injuries consistent with sexual assault. VPSO was then contacted by the medical facility in Beauregard Parish about the incident.

With the assistance of officials at Fort Polk, VPSO detectives were able to obtain the identities of the men and arrested them on Nov. 30.

