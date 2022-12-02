High School Hoops: Nat Central defeats short-handed Northwood, Zwolle stays red hot

By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - In Thursday night high school hoops action, the Nat Central Lady Chiefs moved to 5-1 on the season after defeating last year’s Class 1A state champ, Northwood-Lena, 49-43.

The Lady Gators (6-2) came into the game short-handed, only having five girls for the trip to Natchitoches. Northwood-Lena will look to get healthy over the next few days ahead of their highly anticipated matchup at home Friday against top-ranked Parkway and the #1 player in the country, Mikayla Williams.

Following that game, the Nat Central boys’ team took the floor for just the second time this season against a streaking Zwolle squad that finished the first month of the season with 10 wins already.

Zwolle continued to show why they will be a tough opponent in Class B this season with a 60-47 upset win over 5A Nat Central.

