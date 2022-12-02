NSU hits triple digits in road win at SFA, extends win streak to 5

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Tx. (KALB) - Conference foes or not, Northwestern State stormed into Nacogdoches and walked away with an impressive 102-96 win over Stephen F. Austin.

Head Coach Corey Gispon has things brewing in the gumbo pot of his as he’s led the Demons to a 6-2 start including a current five-game winning streak.

Damarcus Sharp dropped a career-high 34 points while converting 16 of 17 shots from the free throw line. The first-year transfer guard in Natchitoches also had a team-high seven assists in the win.

The 102-point outbreak was the first time the Demons scored triple digits in a win versus a Division I opponent since 2020 in a 106-79 victory over Houston Baptist.

The win for NSU also snapped a five-game losing streak to the Lumberjacks. The Demons will return home to Prather Coliseum Sunday, December 4 to face Southern Miss.

