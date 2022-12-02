Taking it to the hoop: Avoyelles’ Tiara Williams has three 40-point games as season heats up

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles’ Tiara Williams has been on a hot streak as she is scoring an average of 28 points per game, and the season started just three weeks ago.

“I averaged thirty-something a game last season, but I did not know I could get 40,” said Williams.

In just eight games, Williams has scored 226 points and her opponents all together have scored 241.

“It has been a crazy ride, but I have had a front-row seat,” said Avoyelles Lady Mustangs Head Coach Joseph Greenhouse. “She is the only player I have had score 40 for me. I was like wow, that has never happened for me before, and then she goes and does it the next time too.”

Dropping dimes is in her blood as her mom was known to be one of the best players at Avoyelles, and she said now it is her time to make a name for herself.

The senior guard outscored Caldwell Parish by herself as she dropped 40 points as opposed to their 37 and her career high this season is 47.

“I am never worried about the points when I am playing,” said Williams. “They just tell me after the game.”

“I have played against her before, so I have seen what she can do on the other side of the court,” said Greenhouse. “Now, with it being on my side, I am kind of happy that she is doing it for me and not against me.”

The four-year starter said she remembers when she fell in love with the game in 8th grade, and the love she has for the game has drawn interest from Division I colleges such as Jackson State University.

“I was shocked,” said Williams. “I knew I was going to get it, but I didn’t expect it right away.”

Williams sets the example for the Mustangs during games with the ways she can get to the hoop, and she is the one who the players look to on and off the court.

“She brings the energy on the team and on the court,” said Mustangs guard Alencia Mayeaux. “She lifts everyone up, she is nice, good sportsmanship for sure, makes sure everybody’s heads up.”

“Her ability to score in bunches is different,” said Greenhouse. “She will have two points, and then three to five minutes later, she will have 25 just like that.”

Tiara Williams has become a dominant floor general for the Lady Mustangs as she is able to drive down the lane and nail shots each time she steps on the court.

