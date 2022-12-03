Christmas joy growing at Lecompte farm

LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - Sugar Mill Fields is a dream come true for Duana Juneau.

If you are looking for a little something different to do for the holiday season, look no further. Sugar Mill Fields is a Christmas tree and cut flower farm located in Lecompte.

Juneau recently planted 240 trees on the 5.3-acre farm and plans to plant 300 more trees every January. Trees, wreaths and other holiday decorations are available now, but the attractions do not stop there.

There is also sunset yoga, nighttime yoga, a place to pick flowers and coming soon, miniature horse yoga. Juneau said it is a labor of love, but she is spreading good vibes and that is what it is all about.

“It has been really fun,” said Juneau. “It is fun to meet all the people who live near here. Things I hear are it is so beautiful and so peaceful and magical. I love the magic part. I think that is what Christmas and this season are all about, especially for the little ones. It is the magic of all of this.”

Juneau is not sure what the future holds for the farm and said she will play it by ear. Her passion is seeing things grow and cannot wait to see all the fruits of her labor, no pun intended.

Juneau said she does know there is a special place in her heart for kids. And as a part of the Wings Program, she invites all schools to come out for a field trip.

“Anything with Wings,” said Juneau. “Fireflies, butterflies and birds, we talk about all that. We also talk about water preservation and water education, and those are fun field trips. We talk about pumpkins so in the fall we can get some pumpkin tours out here. I do not really know; I’m just going to keep growing things and see where it goes.”

Juneau’s passion goes beyond the holiday season, and she said she is looking forward to expanding the services her farm offers.

Sugar Mill Field is located at 56 Meeker Road.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.