Many advances to 4th straight title game

MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers are once again heading to the Superdome for the fourth straight season after beating #4 St. James 32 to 13.

Trenton Williams carried the way for the Tigers in the first half with 61 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers will play next Saturday, Dec. 10, in New Orleans for the Division III State Title in search of their second championship in three years, facing off against Union Parish.

