Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested

Jason Shackleford, 34.
Jason Shackleford, 34.(APD)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, the Alexandria Police Department arrested a man who allegedly attacked an APD officer before being shot on Nov. 24.

Jason Shackleford, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, possession of fentanyl (less than two grams), resisting an officer by force of violence and disturbing the peace.

LSP investigators shared in their initial report that at around 12:30 p.m., APD received a complaint that a man was running into traffic on Rapides Avenue. When an officer got to the area, he came in contact with the man, identified as Shackleford.

According to LSP, Shackleford then initiated a lengthy physical altercation with the officer. During the physical altercation, LSP shared that Shackleford “gained control of the officer’s baton and began choking the officer from behind with the baton.” That’s when the officer fired his gun and shot Shackleford.

Since the incident involved an APD officer, Louisiana State Police is handling the investigation. Investigators shared that Shackleford was not booked until Sunday because he was still recovering from the gunshot wound.

