Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit

Natchitoches Christmas Parade
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The streets of Natchitoches were filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, as the city hosted its annual Christmas parade during its 96th annual Christmas celebration.

The City of Lights is known for its Christmas traditions, lighting up the city with festive decorations. During the parade, floats, bands, and of course Santa and Mrs. Clause can be seen.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy participated in the parade and said the festivity is just another thing that makes Louisiana special.

“This is why Louisiana is special,” said Sen. Cassidy. Louisiana is made up of the people that live here and the communities they live in, and this is one of the best examples of a town opening its doors to accept people from around the world to show them why our state is special. It’s fantastic.”

Natchitoches is hosting many more Christmas events leading up to the big day, you can find a full schedule HERE.

