No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 14 LSU in conference title game

ATLANTA (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) was outmatched in the SEC Championship game against No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 8-0 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett accounted for four touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs to a 50-30 win over the Tigers.

The Tigers put together a 14-play, 69-yard drive on their second possession and were looking to put up points on a field goal but the Bulldogs blocked it and returned it for a 95-yard touchdown to give them a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

LSU quickly struck back on a three-play drive that was capped off by a 53-yard touchdown to Kayshon Boutte to tie the game at 7-7.

However, the Bulldogs responded with an impressive drive of their own, as Brock Bowers caught three key passes, including a three-yard touchdown, to give them a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

On the next drive for the Tigers, a Jayden Daniels pass was deflected off Jeck Bech’s helmet and intercepted by the Bulldogs. Bennett wasted no time, as he threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey on the very next play to extend their lead to 14 to make it 21-7.

Georgia extended that lead to 28-7 on its fifth drive of the first half, as Bennett threw his third touchdown of the half to Darnell Washington to cap off a 13-play drive.

The Bulldogs continued to pour it on in the first half, as they forced a quick three-and-out and Bennett connected with Dillion Bell for a three-yard touchdown to make it 35-7. It was Bennett’s fourth touchdown pass of the first half.

A hobbled Daniels put together a seven-play, 51-yard drive that resulted in a Damian Ramos 42-yard field goal to make it 35-10 at the half.

On the opening drive of the second half, Georgia put together a nice drive but a fumble by Bennett was recovered by U-High product Jaquelin Roy to stop Georgia’s drive.

Backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier then entered the game for the injured Daniels, and he connected with Malik Nabers for a 34-yard touchdown to make it 35-17.

The Tigers forced a quick three-and-out and looked to cut into the Georgia lead, as Nussmeier tossed a 59-yard pass to Nabers but LSU was eventually stopped on fourth-and-short from inside the 5-yard line.

Georgia took over and marched 95 yards on eight plays on a drive capped off by a Kenny McIntosh two-yard touchdown run to extend the Bulldog lead to 42-17.

Josh Williams ripped off a 47-yard run to put the Tigers in the red zone, and Noah Cain capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to make it 42-23.

McIntosh added to the Bulldog lead with an eight-yard touchdown run to make it 50-23 after a two-point conversion.

Nussmeier added seven more for the Tigers, as he found the Jena Giant product Jaray Jenkins for the 33-yard touchdown to make it 50-30.

