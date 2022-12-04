No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 14 LSU in conference title game

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) sets back to pass in the first half of the...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) sets back to pass in the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta.(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) was outmatched in the SEC Championship game against No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 8-0 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett accounted for four touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs to a 50-30 win over the Tigers.

The Tigers put together a 14-play, 69-yard drive on their second possession and were looking to put up points on a field goal but the Bulldogs blocked it and returned it for a 95-yard touchdown to give them a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

LSU quickly struck back on a three-play drive that was capped off by a 53-yard touchdown to Kayshon Boutte to tie the game at 7-7.

However, the Bulldogs responded with an impressive drive of their own, as Brock Bowers caught three key passes, including a three-yard touchdown, to give them a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

On the next drive for the Tigers, a Jayden Daniels pass was deflected off Jeck Bech’s helmet and intercepted by the Bulldogs. Bennett wasted no time, as he threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey on the very next play to extend their lead to 14 to make it 21-7.

Georgia extended that lead to 28-7 on its fifth drive of the first half, as Bennett threw his third touchdown of the half to Darnell Washington to cap off a 13-play drive.

The Bulldogs continued to pour it on in the first half, as they forced a quick three-and-out and Bennett connected with Dillion Bell for a three-yard touchdown to make it 35-7. It was Bennett’s fourth touchdown pass of the first half.

A hobbled Daniels put together a seven-play, 51-yard drive that resulted in a Damian Ramos 42-yard field goal to make it 35-10 at the half.

On the opening drive of the second half, Georgia put together a nice drive but a fumble by Bennett was recovered by U-High product Jaquelin Roy to stop Georgia’s drive.

Backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier then entered the game for the injured Daniels, and he connected with Malik Nabers for a 34-yard touchdown to make it 35-17.

The Tigers forced a quick three-and-out and looked to cut into the Georgia lead, as Nussmeier tossed a 59-yard pass to Nabers but LSU was eventually stopped on fourth-and-short from inside the 5-yard line.

Georgia took over and marched 95 yards on eight plays on a drive capped off by a Kenny McIntosh two-yard touchdown run to extend the Bulldog lead to 42-17.

Josh Williams ripped off a 47-yard run to put the Tigers in the red zone, and Noah Cain capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to make it 42-23.

McIntosh added to the Bulldog lead with an eight-yard touchdown run to make it 50-23 after a two-point conversion.

Nussmeier added seven more for the Tigers, as he found the Jena Giant product Jaray Jenkins for the 33-yard touchdown to make it 50-30.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
Fort Polk Entrance
Fort Polk releases more information on five soldiers arrested for sexual assault
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say
Five men were arrested for sexual assault. Top row: John Paul Bianzon, Cyrus Moises Labial,...
Multiple Fort Polk soldiers arrested after two women drugged, raped by five men
APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects