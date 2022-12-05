12 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago church

Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.
Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - The Chicago Fire Department responded to a Level 1 hazmat situation inside a church on the city’s South Side on Sunday morning.

The leak happened around noon at the New Philadelphia Church Baptist.

Fire officials said 12 people were taken to hospitals in good condition.

A gas company is investigating the cause of the leak.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Shackleford, 34.
Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
Natchitoches Christmas Parade.
Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit
Oakdale police make arrest in LA-10 hit and run
Fort Polk Entrance
Fort Polk releases more information on five soldiers arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

Ukrainian officials say artillerly and rocket fire hit areas near Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine reports new wave of Russian strikes across country
Christmas and Holiday Event Blog for Cenla
Check out today's Lunch Kids from Poland Junior High School!
LUNCH KIDS-12/5/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Poland Junior High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-12/5/2022
More than two dozen Swifties, as her fans are known, are suing the ticketing giant and its...
Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster