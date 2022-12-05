APD investigating shooting on North Mall Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking into shots fired on North Mall Drive on the evening of Dec. 5.

According to APD, a man was seen walking around the area with a gun, followed by reports of gunfire in the area. The unknown person with the gun fled the scene in a vehicle. Nobody was injured, but a car was spotted in the area with a bullet hole. APD is unsure if the car was a deliberate target.

APD said there is no current danger to the public. If you know any information that can help APD with this case, call them at (318) 449-5099.

