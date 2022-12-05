Christmas Cheer Food Drive aims to collect food for families in need

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - It is officially weigh-in week for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana’s annual Christmas Cheer Food Drive.

Every year, the food bank and our local schools work together to collect food that goes directly to people in need in those communities.

Students spent the month of November working hard and getting non-perishable items and canned goods to their school to donate.

This week the food bank will be hitting our local parishes to weigh that food.

Grant Parish

The first stop this year was Grant Parish, where six schools participated, and the total weight of the food collected for the parish was 10,630 pounds.

Last year, almost 100-thousand pounds of food were collected and distributed to families in need.

Tomorrow, KALB and the food bank will be in Vernon Parish.

