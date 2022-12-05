Driver fined $553 for driving with snow-covered windshield, trooper says

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle...
Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle on Twitter. Only a small portion of the windshield was cleared.(Washington State Patrol)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) – A driver in Washington state was fined hundreds of dollars for driving around with snow covering their windshield.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle on Twitter. Only a small portion of the windshield was cleared.

Weatherwax said the driver was seen driving erratically on SR-16 in Kitsap County. The driver reportedly drove five more miles before being stopped by a trooper.

The driver claimed that their windshield wipers weren’t working.

The driver, who was not identified, received a $553 ticket for second-degree negligent driving.

Weatherwax wants to remind drivers to avoid making the same mistake. Take the time to remove all snow from your vehicle before leaving the house.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Shackleford, 34.
Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
Natchitoches Christmas Parade.
Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit
Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
Oakdale police make arrest in LA-10 hit and run

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2010 file photo, then-Florida Republican congressional candidate David...
Ex-Miami congressman Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe
FILE - This April 27, 2021, photo combination released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
Thousands of Louisianians voice their vote early ahead of Fall General Election