4 dead, 10 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County

Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications(DPS)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash in Hopkins County involving five vehicles ended with four dead and 10 injured Sunday evening.

According to a fatality report released by Texas Department of Public Safety, Sulphur Springs authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 at around 5:44 p.m.

According to the report, Gerald Lee Adams, 60, was headed north on Highway 19 in a Ford pickup when he failed to control its speed and struck a 1998 Toyota. The impact of the collision pushed the Toyota into the southbound lane of Highway 19 where the driver then collided with two vehicles. The driver of the 1998 Toyota who was pushed onto the southbound lane, Celestino Reina, 60, and the passengers, Celia Reina, 60, Maria Reina, 22, and Dariul Rodriguez, 7, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers and passengers that collided with the 1998 Toyota were reported injured.

After the collision with the Toyota, the report states Adams then continued north on Highway 19 and collided with another driver. Both the driver, Rebecca Harris Goodson, 69, and her passenger, Joyce Marie Moore, 72, survived the crash.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Shackleford, 34.
Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
Natchitoches Christmas Parade.
Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit
Oakdale police make arrest in LA-10 hit and run
Fort Polk Entrance
Fort Polk releases more information on five soldiers arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

Christmas and Holiday Event Blog for Cenla
Check out today's Lunch Kids from Poland Junior High School!
LUNCH KIDS-12/5/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Poland Junior High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-12/5/2022
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast