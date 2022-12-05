4 dead, 10 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash in Hopkins County involving five vehicles ended with four dead and 10 injured Sunday evening.

According to a fatality report released by Texas Department of Public Safety, Sulphur Springs authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 at around 5:44 p.m.

According to the report, Gerald Lee Adams, 60, was headed north on Highway 19 in a Ford pickup when he failed to control its speed and struck a 1998 Toyota. The impact of the collision pushed the Toyota into the southbound lane of Highway 19 where the driver then collided with two vehicles. The driver of the 1998 Toyota who was pushed onto the southbound lane, Celestino Reina, 60, and the passengers, Celia Reina, 60, Maria Reina, 22, and Dariul Rodriguez, 7, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers and passengers that collided with the 1998 Toyota were reported injured.

After the collision with the Toyota, the report states Adams then continued north on Highway 19 and collided with another driver. Both the driver, Rebecca Harris Goodson, 69, and her passenger, Joyce Marie Moore, 72, survived the crash.

