Hicks student wins Vernon Parish’s American Legion Oratorical Competition

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Hicks student recently won the Vernon Parish’s American Legion Oratorical Competition.

Hailey Wolff, a tenth grader, won the first prize of $250 and will now compete at the district level in Alexandria on January 21, 2023, against the winners from other parishes.

Each contestant delivered a prepared oration, as well as an oration on a randomly assigned constitutional topic.

Hailey’s speech was titled “The Rightful Journey”.

Since 1938, the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program has encouraged the nation’s high school students to study the U.S. Constitution and to hone their public speaking skills. For more information, visit legion.org/oratorical

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.