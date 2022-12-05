Hicks student wins Vernon Parish’s American Legion Oratorical Competition

Hailey Wolff
Hailey Wolff(VPSB)
By VPSB and KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Hicks student recently won the Vernon Parish’s American Legion Oratorical Competition.

Hailey Wolff, a tenth grader, won the first prize of $250 and will now compete at the district level in Alexandria on January 21, 2023, against the winners from other parishes.

Each contestant delivered a prepared oration, as well as an oration on a randomly assigned constitutional topic.

Hailey’s speech was titled “The Rightful Journey”.

Since 1938, the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program has encouraged the nation’s high school students to study the U.S. Constitution and to hone their public speaking skills. For more information, visit legion.org/oratorical

