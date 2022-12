Reigning 1-A State Champions Northwood Lena will host LS signee Makayla Williams and the Parkway Panthers on Tuesday night. Joining us to preview this long-awaited matchup is Head Coach Lashonda Cooper and Senior Forward Ni’kiyah Allen.

