RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into a shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area of Alexandria on Monday, Dec. 5.

RPSO learned of the shooting around 3:52 p.m. Their investigation indicates that one person sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, contact RPSO at 318-473-6700.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave an anonymous tip and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

