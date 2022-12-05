RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into a shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area of Alexandria on Monday, Dec. 5.

RPSO learned of the shooting around 3:52 p.m. Their investigation indicates that one person sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, contact RPSO at 318-473-6700.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave an anonymous tip and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.