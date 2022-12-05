Stocks slide as strong data suggests Fed has more to do

(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stocks closed lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose after surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the Federal Reserve’s difficult fight against inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 1.8% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 1.9%.

Small-company stocks fell even more.

The services sector, which makes up the biggest part of the U.S. economy, showed surprising growth in November.

V.F. Corp., which makes Vans shoes and The North Face outdoor gear, sank after cutting its revenue forecast and announcing the departure of its CEO.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Shackleford, 34.
Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
Natchitoches Christmas Parade.
Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit
Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
Oakdale police make arrest in LA-10 hit and run

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2010 file photo, then-Florida Republican congressional candidate David...
Ex-Miami congressman Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe
FILE - This April 27, 2021, photo combination released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
Thousands of Louisianians voice their vote early ahead of Fall General Election
Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle...
Driver fined $553 for driving with snow-covered windshield, trooper says