Thousands of Louisianians voice their vote early ahead of Fall General Election

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Thousands of residents from around the state decided to voice their vote early ahead of the December 10 Fall General Election, which will determine multiple federal, state and local positions.

Voters will also decide on state constitutional amendments and confirm successors of several runoff races from the November 8 Primary Election.

According to the Louisiana State Secretary’s office, over 110,089 residents participated in early voting for the December 10 election. Voters began heading to the polls Saturday, November 26, to cast their ballot for early voting in this election. Early voting ended Saturday, December 3. Here’s a breakdown of the early voter response in Rapides, Avoyelles, Grant and Vernon parishes:

According to the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters, 928 residents voted in person, while 1,416 voters submitted mail-in ballots.

The Avoyelles Parish Registrar of Voters has recorded 203 in-person votes and 266 mail-in ballots.

The Grant Parish Registrar of Voters has reported 149 in-person votes with 214 mail-in votes received.

Vernon Parish had a turn-out of 422 in-person votes with 137 mail-in ballots documented.

Although in-person early voting has ended, it is not too late to cast your vote early by mail. You have until this Friday, December 9, at 4:30 p.m. to do so. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on election day.

Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the Geaux Vote app or visiting www.geauxvote.com. You can also contact your parishes’ registrar of voters office, as they will be on standby to answer all questions pertaining to election day.

