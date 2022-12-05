WATCH: Netflix releases new ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer and premiere dates

Netflix dropped a second trailer for "Harry & Meghan" and the release dates. (Credit: Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Those of you waiting to see the new “Harry and Meghan” documentary have just a few more days.

Netflix announced that the first three episodes will air Thursday.

Netflix also released a new trailer for the docuseries.

In it, the Duke of Sussex says there was a “hierarchy of the family,” and mentioned the “dirty game” of not only leaking stories to the press, but also planting them.

The Duchess of Sussex adds that she realized, “they are never going to protect you.”

Netflix says the series will take viewers from the couple’s early relationship to the challenges that led to their decision to step back from the institution.

The series also includes commentary from friends and family who have never before spoken publicly about what they witnessed.

The last three episodes will air Dec. 15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Shackleford, 34.
Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
Natchitoches Christmas Parade.
Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit
Oakdale police make arrest in LA-10 hit and run
Fort Polk Entrance
Fort Polk releases more information on five soldiers arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5
Christmas and Holiday Event Blog for Cenla
Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
4 dead, 10 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial to start for Texas cop who shot Black woman in home