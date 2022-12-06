AlexWinterFete to debut for the holiday season in downtown Alexandria this week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the most anticipated events of the year to take place in the City of Alexandria is just days away from kicking off!

AlexWinterFete is back, and this year’s festival has something for everyone. Ushering in the Christmas spirit to downtown Alexandria, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, this free, family-friendly, four-day event has a line-up of interactive activities for kids, live music, food and much more. This is what you can expect to see at this year’s WinterFete.

The event begins with the lighting of the Christmas tree at Santa’s Village at the Alexander Fulton Mini Park in downtown at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. One of the main attractions is the outdoor ice-skating rink, which opens Thursday and stays open through Sunday. Skate times are:

Thursday, 12/8: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, 12/9: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, 12/10: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, 12/11: After the Christmas Parade - 8 p.m.

The last skate entrance is an hour before closing time. Ice skating is free, so expect a crowd. You can buy ice-skating fast passes, which can be purchased at the WinterFete concierge booth on the corner of Murray and Third streets for $10 per day or $25 for the entire festival.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, the Alexandria Mardi Gras Association Christmas Parade will roll at 2 p.m. You can also take pictures with Santa Claus, enjoy fireworks, indulge in the aroma of the Fete-Gumbo Cook-Off, watch fire breathers and stilt walkers flood the streets of downtown and join the Ugly Sweater 5K Run on Saturday, Dec. 10.

For details and more on this free event, check out the AlexWinterFete Facebook page or alexwinterfete.com.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.