Buzzer-Beater, Career High scoring earns Sharp SLC Men’s Player of the Week

Ja’Monta Black (left) and DeMarcus Sharp combined for 28 of Northwestern State’s 35 second-half...
Ja’Monta Black (left) and DeMarcus Sharp combined for 28 of Northwestern State’s 35 second-half points in Monday night’s upset of No. 15 TCU(Associated Press photo)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -Northwestern State’s DeMarcus Sharp had what many would call a pair of sharp-shooting performances in the same week to earn him national honors.

In a week that Sharp posted a career-high 34 points in a shootout win on the road at Stephen F. Austin, he managed to follow that up with a 32-point performance including the game-winning buzzer-beater to knock off previously unbeaten Southern Miss.

With his dominant play on display, Sharp earned the Southland Conference Player of the Week and the Lou Henson Player of the Week award from College Insider.

The back-to-back 30-point games mark the first time a Demon has had a scoring outburst like that since Jalan West back in 2015.

Sharp now leads the Southland in scoring at 16.7 points per game.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Shackleford, 34.
Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested
APD investigating shooting on North Mall Drive
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria
Jacques Roy being sworn-in as Mayor of Alexandria, La. on Dec. 5, 2022.
Jacques Roy sworn in as mayor of Alexandria

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
Tom Brady and the Bucs overcome 13-point deficit to take down Saints on MNF
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte says he’s returning for senior season
Northwood Gators Basketball
Northwood-Lena’s Coach Cooper and Ni’kiyah Allen join Sportsnite
Northwood Gators Basketball
High School Basketball: Northwood Gators hosting Parkway