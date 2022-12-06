Buzzer-Beater, Career High scoring earns Sharp SLC Men’s Player of the Week

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -Northwestern State’s DeMarcus Sharp had what many would call a pair of sharp-shooting performances in the same week to earn him national honors.

In a week that Sharp posted a career-high 34 points in a shootout win on the road at Stephen F. Austin, he managed to follow that up with a 32-point performance including the game-winning buzzer-beater to knock off previously unbeaten Southern Miss.

With his dominant play on display, Sharp earned the Southland Conference Player of the Week and the Lou Henson Player of the Week award from College Insider.

The back-to-back 30-point games mark the first time a Demon has had a scoring outburst like that since Jalan West back in 2015.

Sharp now leads the Southland in scoring at 16.7 points per game.

